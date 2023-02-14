Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra to visit Bangladesh from 15 February
- Kwatra will travel to Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen, the external affairs ministry said
NEW DELHI : Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from 15 February to review bilateral relations and identify new areas of cooperation.
