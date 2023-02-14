NEW DELHI : Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from 15 February to review bilateral relations and identify new areas of cooperation.

Kwatra will travel to Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

During the visit, both foreign secretaries will review the entire range of bilateral relationship including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation.

“The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority accorded to India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy," the ministry said.

Bangladesh is India’s top-most development partner and also its largest trade partner in the region.

Kwatra’s visit will “further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas", the ministry said.

Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. Its trade with India has grown multi-fold to make it India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia. In the last five years, the trade has increased from $9 billion to $18 billion.

In the field of defence cooperation, the Bangladesh side has begun procuring military gear under a $500-million line of credit.

The country also enjoys the status of being India’s fourth largest export destination, which has registered a growth of 66% from $9.69 billion in 2020-21 to $16.15 billion in 2021-22.