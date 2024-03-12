Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra gets six months extension
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved an extension in service of Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary for six months up to October 31, 2024, according to an official order. This is his second extension.
