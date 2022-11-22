Foreign secretary visits Myanmar, raises human trafficking issue

New Delhi: Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra concluded his two-day visit to Myanmar from 20-21 November during which he discussed issues related to border management, human trafficking and security.
“During his meetings with the senior leadership of Myanmar, Foreign Secretary discussed maintenance of security and stability in the border areas of India and Myanmar; raised the issue of human trafficking by international crime syndicates in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar in which many Indian nationals have been caught and reviewed bilateral development cooperation projects," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Held discussions on important bilateral issues relating to border management, security and ongoing bilateral cooperation projects and India’s support to democratic transition in Myanmar."
“Foreign secretary expressed India’s continued support to people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including those along the India-Myanmar border areas, as well as India’s commitment towards an expeditious implementation of ongoing connectivity initiatives such as the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the Trilateral Highway," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
He also reiterated India’s commitment to continue with the projects under Rakhine state development programme and border area development programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.
India and Myanmar share a long land border of over 1600 km and a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. A large population of Indian origin (according to some estimates about 2.5 million) lives in Myanmar. India and Myanmar signed a Treaty of Friendship in 1951.
A number of agreements enhancing bilateral cooperation have been signed between the two countries. Institutional mechanisms for facilitating regular dialogue on a range of issues of bilateral interest have also been established.
