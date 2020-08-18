New Delhi: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations amid speculation of a cooling in ties once considered the exemplar of neighbourly relations.

The seemingly sudden visit comes against the backdrop of China stepping up its interaction with India’s immediate neighbours amid military tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

This is Shringla's second visit to Bangladesh after he took office as the foreign secretary in January. He had visited Bangladesh in March after taking office but this is his first official visit after the covid-19 pandemic put a stop to international travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was to visit Dhaka on 17 March for an event to mark the birth centenary Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the current Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s father, had to cancel his visit after covid-19 cases were detected in the country.

One of Shringla’s engagements during the current visit will be a meeting with Sheikh Hasina during which he will deliver a “special message" from Modi. Besides Hasina, Shringla is to meet Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen and the Bangladeshi foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

"Foreign secretary of India is on a visit to Dhaka from August 18-19, 2020, to discuss and take forward cooperation on matters of mutual interest," the Indian High Commission said on Monday in a statement.

Ties between the two countries have been on an upward trajectory since the India-friendly Hasina came back to power in December 2008. Bilateral security cooperation has been strengthened as have economic ties. Bangladesh is currently the largest recipient of Indian development aid with $8 billion in concessional loans. But during a visit to Bangladesh by President Xi Jinping in 2016, China signed deals with Bangladesh covering electricity, energy, technology, agriculture, water resources, investment, transportation infrastructure and connectivity, news reports said. This eclipsed Indian investments in the country.

In recent times, New Delhi has worked hard to retain its position as an economic partner of choice in Bangladesh with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating community clinics, water treatment plants to provide safe drinking water for Bangladeshis besides initiating major projects like the 130km India-Bangladesh Friendship (fuel) Pipeline Project between Siliguri in West Bengal and Parbatipur in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

Ties were, however, strained by India enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act aimed at fast-tracking Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Bangladesh was also upset at India looking to weed out illegal immigrants—seen as coming from Bangladesh— from Assam state.

Sharing of the Teesta river water has also been a long-standing contentious issue between India and Bangladesh. The river originates from Sikkim and passes through West Bengal before finally merging with Brahmaputra in Assam and Jamuna in Bangladesh. Dhaka wants 50 % share of the river’s water for the December-March period. During his visit to Dhaka in 2015, Prime Minister Modi had promised his Bangladeshi counterpart that the matter will be resolved soon. There has, however, been little progress so far.

