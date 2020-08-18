Foreign secy Shringla arrives in Dhaka, set to meet Bangla PM

This is Shringla's second visit to Bangladesh after he took office as the foreign secretary in January. He had visited Bangladesh in March after taking office but this is his first official visit after the covid-19 pandemic put a stop to international travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was to visit Dhaka on 17 March for an event to mark the birth centenary Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the current Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s father, had to cancel his visit after covid-19 cases were detected in the country.