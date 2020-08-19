Foreign secy Shringla meets Bangladesh counterpart, discusses covid challenges

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday discussed challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic during talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The two diplomats also discussed possible cooperation over covid-19 vaccines including one developed by UK’s Oxford University.

"We will talk about trial possibilities of their (India) vaccine (being developed at Oxford University) here as we are continuing our discussion (regarding access to a vaccine) with everyone," Shringla had said on Tuesday, soon after his arrival in Dhaka, PTI reported.

Developed in collaboration with British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Oxford University’s vaccine candidate seems to be leading the race for a viable coronavirus vaccine. It is undergoing final stage trials in different countries with India’s Serum Institute also set to begin trials of the vaccine in India this week.

Masud said Bangladesh has also communicated with Britain’s AstraZeneca via the High Commission in London with the offer for the trial to be held in Bangladesh, which has recorded 282,344 coronavirus cases and 3,740 deaths from the disease.

The discussions over the vaccine in Dhaka follow local news reports saying that Bangladesh was likely to allow the phase three trial of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese bio-pharmaceutical company Sinovac. The vaccine had its phase one and two clinical trials done in China "without showing any side effects," a report in the Daily Star newspaper said on its website quoting an official who added that the Chinese company wanted to conduct a trial in Bangladesh as coronavirus infection has decreased in China.

New Delhi has been wary of China’s increasing influence in Bangladesh with which India has nurtured close ties especially after the India friendly Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2008. On Tuesday, soon after his arrival Shringla called on the Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed a special message from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

