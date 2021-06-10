Foreign students’ population in India inches close to 50,000: Govt

NEW DELHI : Foreign students’ population in India increased marginally to nearly 50,000 in 2019-20. It included a little over 1,600 students from the US, but Asian countries contributed the lion's share to the population, the Union government said in its annual higher education survey on Thursday.

The cumulative population of foreign students, of 49,348, was slightly more than the total number of foreign students enrolled in 2018-19 (47,427) in the country. While there is a slight growth, this indicates that India’s aspiration and plan to become a study abroad destination is still far away. The Union government aspires to attract 200,000 foreign students to India, nearly four times the current number.

This number of little over 49,000 compares poorly with the number of students who go abroad from India. For example, the number of Indian students pursuing education in American universities and colleges in 2019-20 was 193,124.

“Foreign students come (to India) from 168 different countries… and the highest share comes from neighboring countries, of which Nepal contributes 28.1%, followed by Afghanistan 9.1%, Bangladesh 4.6% and Bhutan 3.8%," the All Indian Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 of the education ministry showed.

According to AISHE, Sudan, the US, Nigeria, Yemen, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates are among the top 10 countries (in terms of numbers) from where students come to India for studies. The survey has also found that that the number of male students coming from the top 10 countries was higher than the number of female students, except in the case of the US and Malaysia.

The highest number of foreign students are enrolled in undergraduate courses, that is, 74.3% of the total foreign students, followed by postgraduate courses with about 16.6% enrolment. Enrolment in the rest of the levels constitutes 9.1%.

Among states, Karnataka is home to the highest number of foreign students, which is 10,231, followed by Uttar Pradesh (5,089), Punjab (4,966), Maharashtra (4,599) and Tamil Nadu (4,461).

There are 16 programmes that have more than 1,000 foreign students and accounts for more than 80.3% of the foreign students. Among programmes, with 9,503 international students B.Tech is the most favoured course, followed by bachelor's in science (3,964 students).

The survey also showed that India is now home to 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges and 11,779 standalone institutions. Total enrolment in higher education has been estimated to be 38.5 million, with 19.6 million boys and 18.9 million female students. The survey showed that the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education in India is 27.1, which is calculated for the age group 18-23 years.

GER for male population is 26.9, and for female, it is 27.3. For scheduled castes, it is 23.4 and for scheduled tribes, it is 18 compared with the national GER of 27.1.

About 79.5% of the students are enrolled in undergraduate level courses and the maximum number of students are enrolled in bachelor of arts programme followed by bachelor of science, and bachelor of commerce.

“At undergraduate level, the highest number (32.7%) of students are enrolled in arts/humanities/social sciences courses, followed by Science (16%), commerce (14.9%) and engineering and technology (12.6%)," according to AISHE .

