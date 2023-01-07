Amid the Air India urinating incident still making the headlines, another incident of inflight harassment took place on 5 January in a GO First's flight from New Delhi to Goa, where a foreign tourist allegedly misbehaved with woman flight attendants.
According to a report, filed by NDTV, the foreign tourist allegedly insisted that one of them sit with him and started speaking obscenely with the another.
Following the flight landed at Goa new airport in Mopa, the foreigner was handed over the airport security agency CISF and the matter was informed to the regulator DGCA.
The incident took place on the day that the new airport was opened. Go confirmed the incident on its GA-372 flight.
"During overwing briefing two customers used offensive language (abused crew and continuously made fun). Crew politely informed customer to not use such language however customer continued doing so. Other customers seated besides felt offended and uncomfortable and demanded to offload. In the interest of safety Both customers are offloaded," GO First said in a statement.
Earlier, a smiliar incident took place on 26 November, when Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class. He was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday midnight from Bengaluru.
