The Goa Tourism Department has lodged a police complaint against a social media user who alleged on platform X (formerly Twitter) that foreign tourists are shunning the state. The complaint, submitted to the Superintendent of Police at the cyber crime police station in Panaji, claims that the post spread "false data" which could harm the state's reputation and create alarm within the local community, as per Indian Express report.

The post, made by an entrepreneur with a following of around 22,500, stated, "Foreign tourists have abandoned [Goa] already. Look at 2019 v 2023 numbers. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead." It went on to suggest that Indian tourists might also start avoiding Goa due to perceived "exploitation" and rising costs, comparing Goa’s appeal unfavorably with cheaper international destinations, the report added.

According to Deputy Director of Tourism Rajesh Kale, who filed the complaint, the post constitutes "public mischief" and spreads "false data." Kale argued that the statements could cause "significant annoyance to local businesses" and potentially disturb public order. The post included a chart implying a decline in foreign visitors to Goa, which Kale contends was misleading and not corroborated by official tourism data, the report added.

Kale's complaint also questions the entrepreneur's reliance on data from the China Economic Information Center (CEIC), claiming that the figures were unverified and that the tourism department was not consulted prior to the post. "His false assumptions regarding future tourist footfalls in Goa exacerbate the situation," Kale stated, adding that the post could potentially "incite public unrest," as quoted by report.

The tourism department views the statements as a deliberate attempt to harm Goa’s image as a tourist-friendly destination. “The Department of Tourism is particularly concerned that these actions may be part of a hidden agenda aimed at undermining Goa’s state image," Kale wrote in the complaint. The department further requested that the cyber crime unit take "immediate and appropriate legal action" to prevent potential damage to Goa's reputation and economy, the report added.

Rahul Gupta, Superintendent of Police for Cyber Crime in Goa, confirmed that the department has not yet received the formal complaint. He added that his office would review the matter upon receipt to determine any necessary actions.

The complaint follows a recent statement by Goa’s tourism department defending the state's tourism sector amid mounting criticism on social media regarding infrastructure issues, such as high prices and limited options for taxis and hotels. In response to ongoing comparisons between Goa and international destinations, the department issued a statement earlier this week, saying that while Goa, like any tourism destination, faces fluctuations in market demand, it remains a preferred location for both domestic and international visitors. The statement emphasized that comparing Goa with a country like Sri Lanka “may yield an inaccurate perspective" due to differing scales and governance models, as per the report.