Travelling to India by normal flights? Here's when foreign tourists will get visas

Travelling to India by normal flights? Here's when foreign tourists will get visas

Travellers arrive at a airport in this illustration.
06:53 PM IST Livemint

  • The Centre has decided to lift the Covid-19 barrier for foreign travellers by resuming the grant of tourist visas

Aiming to boost the country's economy through tourism, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that foreign tourists travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from 15 November.

"All Covid-19 protocols and norms notified by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to be adhered to by foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and other stakeholders at landing stations," an official statement said.

The development comes over a year after grant of tourist visas was suspended in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other Covid-related curbs were also imposed on international travel by the government to check the spread of the deadly virus.

However, the MHA had been receiving representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas also, to allow foreign tourists to come to India.

Therefore, the Centre consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism, and various State Governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive.

