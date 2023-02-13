Foreign trade policy may be released in April
FTP is a set of guidelines and instructions established by India’s Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in matters related to the import and export of goods.
New Delhi: The government may announce the much-delayed foreign trade policy (FTP) in April that will lay down its long-term vision for exports and a policy for sectors like e-commerce, an official aware of the plans said, at a time of heightened global economic volatility.
