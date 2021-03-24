MSMEs contribute over 48% to India's exports, and operate on too thin a margin to absorb rising commodity and logistics cost
MUMBAI: Rising commodity prices and escalating logistics cost could hamper the export potential of India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and, therefore needs to be addressed in the forthcoming foreign trade policy.
Rising prices of metals, plastics, fuel, and other raw materials along with shortage of shipping containers have been adding to the woes of the MSME sector, said Rupa Naik, senior director, MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai – a trade facilitating organisation.