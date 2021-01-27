Foreign trade policy to focus on districts

As part of the strategy, an institutional mechanism will be set up in each district in the form of district export promotion committees (DEPCs) that may be headed by the collector or district development officer, co-chaired by the designated regional authority of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), with various other stakeholders as members. The primary function of DEPCs will be to prepare and act on district-specific export action plans in collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders from the Centre, state and district levels.