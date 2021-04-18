Foreign vax makers yet to chart India course

Last week, the government allowed foreign vaccine makers to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for their respective covid-19 vaccines without having to conduct a local bridging trial prior to getting the licence, provided they had EUA from drug regulators in the US, UK, European Union, Japan or the World Health Organization. However, foreign vaccine makers will have to conduct a bridging study after the emergency approval licence and will need to monitor the first 100 vaccine recipients for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for mass immunization.