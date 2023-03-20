Many people including Indians who are looking for a job in United Arab Emirates and more parlicular in Dubai has some good news for them. Dubai is looking for expats who are specialised in certain fields to work in government fims in Dubai with good remuneration. The list of jobs ranges from radiographer, and multimedia specialist to designer and auditor as well.

According to a report published in Khaleej Times, various organisations and firms which includes the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dubai Women Establishment, Department of Finance, Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government have issued various vacancies and even expats or foreign workers can apply in those posts.

The Dubai Hospital has a vacancy for Consultant in General Surgery for Hepatobiliary and the minimum requirement for this post a graduate degree from an accredited medical college with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent.

The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is looking for a Multimedia Specialist and Instructional Designer and the eligible person for the Multimedia Specialist should have a Bachelor's degree in film studies, cinematography, multimedia, digital production or a related field and for those who are looking to apply for the Instructional Designer post must have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as education, instructional design, education, and technology.

The Department of Finance is looking for a Chief Systems Officer with eight years of experience and must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent or 4-year experience with a Master's degree in relevant fields. The Department of Finance has also issued a vacancy for the post of Chief Business Continuity Specialist and the Financial Audit Authority has released vacancies for Senior IT Auditor, Financial Auditor.

For the post of Chief Business Continuity Specialist it has said that the candidate must have 16-year experience for a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent; eight-year experience for a Master’s degree; six years for a PhD in similar fields of work and for Senior IT Auditor a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field and for financial Auditor a bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance.

*With inputs from Khaleej Times