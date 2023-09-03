Forensic audits gain pivotal role in insolvency landscape3 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:55 AM IST
The rise in bankruptcy actions in India is driving the growth of forensic audits, which provide evidence for court proceedings.
New Delhi: Rising instances of bankruptcy actions by creditors under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) against distressed companies are fuelling the growth of forensic audits, and signifies the increasing importance of such audits in providing evidence for court proceedings, said experts.