Forensic team at Red Fort in aftermath of Republic Day violence in Delhi

A forensic team reached Red Fort on Saturday to collect evidence in connection with violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

The historical structure is shut for visitors from 27 January to 31 January in the aftermath of the violence, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said.

The monument was also closed from 22 January to 26 January owing to the Republic Day celebrations. However, it was supposed to be open for visitors on 27 January.

Tractor rally

Thousands of protesting farmers had reached the monument on 26 January after deviating from their tractor rally route triggering a conflict with the police.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the matter and several teams have been formed to identify the culprits.

The force has termed the vandalisation at the fort as an "anti-national act".

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders with the help of immigration.

The passports of these leaders will be seized as a part of the process, said Delhi Police in a statement.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.

"All members of the public, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession at room number 215, second floor, Old Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO during office hours, on any working day or contact on 8750871237 or 011-23490094 or send e-mail on kisanandolanriots.26jain2021@gmmail.com," the appeal stated.





