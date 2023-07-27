LS okays Forest bill amid Manipur row1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:41 AM IST
The forest conservation bill is part of two key bills dealing with forests and biodiversity making their way through the Parliament in the monsoon session.
NEW DELHI : Six bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, of which the key Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was approved, amid continued protests by Opposition parties over the violence in Manipur and adjournments since the monsoon session started.
