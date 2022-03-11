Forex  buffer  for  India  credit  profile

“We have India’s ‘BBB-’ rating on Negative outlook. The outlook reflects India’s high debt ratio relative to peers and uncertainty around the government’s ability to bring down this ratio over the medium term. We will continue to assess the degree of uncertainty around the prospects for medium-term fiscal consolidation and growth prospects before resolving the outlook in either direction," Fitch said in an emailed response to queries. “Rising financing costs would present risks to the rating as India already has a high-interest burden compared to peers and adds to challenges for the government debt trajectory," it added.