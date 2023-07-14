Forex reserves at near 2-month high, rises by $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:00 PM IST
India's forex reserves increased by $1.229 billion to reach $596.280 billion, the highest in nearly two months, with all components except SDRs showing growth.
India's forex exchange (forex) reserves jumped by $1.229 billion in the week that ended on July 7, totaling $596.280 billion, as per RBI's data. Now, the country's reserves are at nearly a 2-month high. This will also be the second-consecutive weekly rise in reserves. In the week under review, except for a slight dip in SDRs, all other components of reserves picked up.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×