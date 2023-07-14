Talking about the rupee performance, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Rupee opened positive at 81.94 up 0.10rs as dollar index fell below 99.30$ giving strong support to rupee, but short covering in dollar index was observed from 99.25 to 99.65 which gave rupee buyers reason to book profit at 82.00 odd levels. Rupee after initial high of 81.94 saw a sharp fall towards 82.21 as dollar index rallied from lows of 99.25 to 99.65$ along with higher Crude prices rupee found less support due to rise in Crude. Rupee range can be seen between 81.85-82.40."