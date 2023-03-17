Forex reserves back in red, drops to 3-month low at $560 billion

Forex reserves back in red, drops to 3-month low at $560 billion2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:26 PM IST
- As per RBI's latest report, India's reserves stood at $560.003 billion in the week ending March 10th, down by $2.397 billion. In the previous week which ended on March 3rd, reserves halted four consecutive weeks of losing streak to rise by $1.458 billion to $562.40 billion.
Forex reserves were back on the downside in the latest week that ended on March 10. India's reserves have hit a 3-months low in the week under review to $560 billion. All components of reserves have fallen.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×