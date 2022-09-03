Forex reserves continue to decline, at $561 billion. Here's why

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined further to $561 billion in the week ending August 26, 2022. The major component in reserves, foreign currency assets (FCA) weighed on the downside, while indicators contracted as well. The performance comes amidst the comeback of foreign funds outflow and a strong dollar due to the US Fed's hawkish comments. The country's forex reserves are expected to be under pressure as fears of a slowdown in the global economy escalate cautiousness in the market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}