Forex reserves decline by $2.2 bln to $550.87 bln in week ending 9 Sept: RBI

Forex reserves decline by $2.2 bln to $550.87 bln in week ending 9 Sept: RBI

Except for the reserve position in IMF, other components in the forex market declined in the week under review.
1 min read . 10:46 PM ISTLivemint

  • The country's forex reserves inched closer to the $550 billion mark. In the week ending September 9, 2022, the reserves dropped by $2.2 billion.

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves continue to decline as a sharp plunge in foreign currency assets (FCA) drag. The country's forex reserves inched closer to the $550 billion mark. In the week ending September 9, 2022, the reserves dropped by $2.2 billion. Except for the reserve position in IMF, other components in the forex market declined in the week under review.

