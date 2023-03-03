Forex reserves decline for four weeks straight, at 3-month low of $560.94 bn1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 06:57 PM IST
- As per RBI's latest weekly statistical data, reserves dipped by $325 million to $560.942 billion in the week ending February 24, 2023. In the previous week, reserves had plunged by $5.681 billion.
India's forex reserves declined for the fourth week straight hitting a three-month low of $560.942 billion. All components in forex reserves have contracted in the week ending February 24.
