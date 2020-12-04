Forex reserves down $469 million to $574.82 billion

MUMBAI : After touching a lifetime high in previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 469 million to USD 574.821 billion in the week ended November 27, RBI data showed.

After touching a lifetime high in previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 469 million to USD 574.821 billion in the week ended November 27, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended November 20, the reserves had increased by USD 2.518 billion to touch a record high of USD 575.29 billion.

In the previous week ended November 20, the reserves had increased by USD 2.518 billion to touch a record high of USD 575.29 billion. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In the reporting week, the reserves declined despite an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA rose by USD 352 million to USD 533.455 billion, according to the weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by USD 822 million to USD 35.192 billion in the week ended November 27, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose marginally by USD 2 million to USD 1.494 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF decreased by USD 1 million to USD 4.679 billion. PTI HV RVK