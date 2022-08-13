India's forex reserves declined in the week ending August 5 by $897 million compared to an upside of $2.315 billion in the previous week. A sharp drop in foreign currency assets (FCA) dragged total reserves during the week. Also, a marginal dip is seen in the reserve position in the IMF. While reserves in Gold and SDRs witnessed an upside during the week. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee stays near 79.75 against the US dollar, while inflation has eased slightly, however, does not erode the rate hike trend ahead. As for foreign funds, so far August month has seen the biggest buying up till now in 2022.

