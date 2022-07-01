Forex reserves pick up by $2.734 bln after three weekly falls

Last week, in an interview, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das spoke about rupee depreciation. He pointed out two things, by saying, "first, our forex reserves are quite strong. Our forex reserves are almost two-and-a-half times that of our short-term foreign debt in terms of residual maturity. Second, our macro fundamentals are far better, and India is in a better place than many other economies. Further, India is witnessing revival of growth, which is also steady."

