Forex reserves record largest weekly drop in 11 months, now at $566.95 bn
- The latest data of RBI showed that in the week ending February, forex reserves stood at $566.948 billion, declining by $8.319 billion. This would be a far bigger decline compared to the previous week's drop of $1.494 billion.
India's forex reserves dropped by $8.319 billion in the latest week that ended February 10, making it the largest weekly drop in over 11 months. All components in forex reserves witnessed a decline in the said week. Forex reserves are assets held by a nation's central bank in foreign currencies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×