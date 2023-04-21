Forex reserves rise for 4th straight week to hit the highest level since July 20222 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data supplement released on Friday, India's foreign exchange reserves climbed for a second consecutive week to reach a total of $586.41 billion, a level not seen in more than nine months.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data supplement released on Friday, India's foreign exchange reserves climbed for a second consecutive week to reach a total of $586.41 billion, a level not seen in more than nine months. That is a $1.65 billion gain from the prior week. The total reserves grew by USD 6.306 billion to USD 584.755 billion over the previous reporting week. The highest point since July 2022 has been reached after a 4th straight week of upward mobility.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×