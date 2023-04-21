Forex reserves rise for 4th straight week to hit the highest level since July 2022

“The 4QFY23 earnings season will pick up pace in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, mixed signals are emerging from the US, Europe and Chinese economic data. Inflation although declining, continues to run high in US and Europe. Initial signs of recession are emerging from the US jobs data and the TCS and Infosys management commentary. In India, inflation has eased while growth is steadily picking up pace led by accelerated govt capex and PLI investments. Services exports are strong offsetting the slowdown in the merchandise exports and boosting India’s forex reserves. In the coming weeks, investors will parse the earnings outcome of the March quarter and closely follow the management commentary for further cues," said Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities.