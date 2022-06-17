Forex reserves slip from $600 bln mark after declining two weeks in a row

Yes Bank analysts Indranil Pan, Radhika Piplani, and Deepthi Mathew in the ecologue said, "Global currency markets have been witnessing significant volatility as it navigates the complexities of global monetary policy cycle amid inflationary pressure. With other G4 nations catching up to US Fed’s tightening cycle, the theme could now shift to understanding the risks of a “hard-landing" for the global economy. We see USD firmness to continue amidst risk aversion. India’s domestic fundamentals are also weakening and it is facing a twin deficit problem, though not of the same scale as seen during 2013 “taper tantrum" episode."