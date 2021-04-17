Forex reserves surge by $4.34 billion to $581.21 billion

MUMBAI: India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $581.21 billion in the week ended 9 April, a rise of $4.34 billion sequentially, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

For the week ended 2 April, reserves had dipped $2.42 billion to $576.28 billion. Forex reserves had touched a record high of $590.18 billion in the week ended 29 January, 2021.

In the week under review, the increase in forex reserves was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, which gained by$3.02 billion to $539.45 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves.

Gold reserves rose $1.30 billion to $35.32 billion in the reporting week, data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose $6 million to $1.49 billion in the reporting week. The country’s reserve position with the IMF rose $24 million to $4.95 billion during the period, as per the data.

