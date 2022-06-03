Forex reserves tops $600 billion mark again, rises $3.85 billion in latest week

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Forex reserves come at nearly 46.66 lakh crore in the week ending May 27, increasing by 27,781 crore from the previous week.
03 Jun 2022

India's forex exchange (forex) reserves continued to rise for the second consecutive week and even crossed the $600 billion mark once again due to a strong rise in foreign currency assets.

As per RBI's weekly statistical data on Friday, India's forex reserves jumped by $3.854 billion for the week ending May 27, 2022, to $601.363 billion.

In the previous week ending May 20, the forex reserves were at $597.509 billion.

Forex reserves come at nearly 46.66 lakh crore in the week ending May 27, increasing by 27,781 crore from the previous week.

In the week ending May 27, the country's foreign currency assets climbed from $3.610 billion to $536.988 billion compared to the previous week's $533.378 billion.

The country's gold reserves surged by $94 million to $40.917 billion, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) grew by $132 million to $18.438 billion in the week ending May 27.

Gold reserves and SDRs were at $40.823 billion and $18.306 billion in the week ending May 20.

Furthermore, in the latest week, the reserve position in the IMF zoomed by $18 million to $5.019 billion in the week ending May 27 compared to $5.002 billion.

The Indian rupee closed this week with some partial gains. On Friday, the rupee closed 6 paise lower at 77.66 per dollar tracking a subdued tone of the domestic equities, stubborn foreign fund outflows, and widening of the trade deficit.

FPI outflows in equity so far stand at 2,288 crore in June, while the selloffs were to the tune of 39,993 crore and 17,144 crore in May and April of this fiscal.

So far, in 2022 up to June 3, FPIs outflow in the equities market stands at 1,69,443 crore.

