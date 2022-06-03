Forex reserves tops $600 billion mark again, rises $3.85 billion in latest week

The Indian rupee closed this week with some partial gains. On Friday, the rupee closed 6 paise lower at 77.66 per dollar tracking a subdued tone of the domestic equities, stubborn foreign fund outflows, and widening of the trade deficit.
FPI outflows in equity so far stand at ₹2,288 crore in June, while the selloffs were to the tune of ₹39,993 crore and ₹17,144 crore in May and April of this fiscal.
So far, in 2022 up to June 3, FPIs outflow in the equities market stands at ₹1,69,443 crore.
