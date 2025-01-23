Kolkata's UDAN Yatri Cafe, inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, has seen a daily footfall of 900, offering economical food options like tea for ₹ 10. The initiative addresses complaints about overpriced airport food and may lead to similar cafes in other airports across India.

Kolkata's first and only 'affordable food outlet' at an airport has gained popularity among passengers, with the UDAN Yatri Cafe attracting a daily footfall of around 900 in its first month.

At the cafe, passengers can enjoy tea for as low as ₹10, while other outlets in the airport charge much higher prices for the same beverage.

“The footfall at the cafe has been around 900 per day and is growing," an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson told PTI. It means that the cafe, located in the departure area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in the city, has served around 27,000 passengers in one month.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who inaugurated the cafe during the centenary celebration of the Kolkata airport on December 21 last year, is impressed by the response the eatery is getting from passengers. “Since the day I took oath as Civil Aviation Minister, my mission has been to make air travel more affordable and accessible for every Indian. The UDAN Yatri Cafe at Kolkata Airport, India’s first affordable food outlet at an airport, is a significant step in that direction," Naidu said in a post on X.

“As it completes one month, I am deeply moved by the positive response from travellers. This initiative reflects our commitment to ease the journey for every passenger," read the minister’s post on Monday.

Naidu also posted a video of his visit to Kolkata for 100 years of Kolkata airport and inaugurating the cafe. In the cafe, operated by a private company, a passenger can buy a bottle of water at ₹10, while coffee, one sweetmeat, and a ‘samosa’ cost ₹20 each, sources in the NSCBI airport told PTI.

The sources further told PTI that there is a possibility that such low-cost cafes would be set up at other airports too. They also said that the ministry of civil aviation, in association with AAI, has set up the cafe after a large number of passengers complained that food items inside airport terminal buildings are overpriced.

In a recent survey carried out across the country, a significant percentage of airline passengers said that food and beverages that are sold at airports are “excessively" priced, with some of them paying more than 200 per cent than at restaurants, organised retail outlets and railway stations.