Forget fiscal stimulus, falling government expenditure is pulling down economy

The CGA data released on Friday shows the pruning in centre’s expenditure continues in October which may well reflect in Q3 GDP numbers to be released by end February next year. According to CGA data, total expenditure stood 54.6% of FY21 target till October compared to 59.4% during the same period in FY20. Crucially, capital expenditure which has multiplier effect on GDP growth was only 47.9% of FY21 target in the first seven months of the fiscal, against 59.5% during the same period in FY20. What is more puzzling is while it was still under-utilising its capex, the finance ministry in October as part of its second stimulus measures announced additional ₹25,000 crore spending on roads, defence infrastructure, water supply, urban development, defence infrastructure and domestically produced capital equipment.