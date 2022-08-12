‘Forget jobs, they don't even…’ Bihar Dy CM takes jibe at BJP on employment promises2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 06:59 PM IST
- BJP talked about giving 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, did they even give 19 jobs?, Tejashwi Yadav pointed out
Listen to this article
Taking a jibe at BJP, Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said the ruling party is incapable of keeping up to its promises be it ‘providing 2 crore jobs per year’ or 'free ration' to 80 crore people. This comes a day after Yadav said he would act on RJD's promise (ahead of 2020 state elections) to provide 10 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar.