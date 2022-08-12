Taking a jibe at BJP, Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said the ruling party is incapable of keeping up to its promises be it ‘providing 2 crore jobs per year’ or 'free ration' to 80 crore people. This comes a day after Yadav said he would act on RJD's promise (ahead of 2020 state elections) to provide 10 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar.

“Forget their (BJP) promise of providing 2 crore jobs per year...Instead, they claim to be providing 'free ration' to 80 crore people in the country," Yadav stated as quoted by news agency ANI.

BJP talked about giving 19 lakh jobs in the state, did they even give 19 jobs? Similarly, they talked about providing 2 crore jobs in the country but they gave mere 80 lakh jobs, he further added.

Speaking on his promise to provide 10 lakh jobs, Deputy CM noted that the process will start after the trust vote in the Assembly.

"We do not do BJP-style politics that we will threaten and buy the leaders. We will provide jobs, let the trust vote be over. We are very serious about this issue. Within one month, you will see that Bihar will be the single-largest job-giving state in government jobs," he said.

"Since we have formed the government, issues like employment and those related to youth's future are being addressed. Issues like Hindu-Muslims and Mandir-Masjid were only discussed when BJP was in power. Hatred was sown in the society then," the deputy CM also promised.

Nitish Kumar-led government will go for a floor test on August 24. Kumar had earlier said that the government has the support of seven parties and 164 MLAs. Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister on Wednesday for a record eighth time after he severed ties with BJP a day earlier and resigned as chief minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier Yadav called the recent tie-up of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) "a natural alliance and not a deal", and claimed that within a month Bihar will be the largest government jobs-providing state.