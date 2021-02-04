Forgive us for asking, but what’s Cred’s business model?

Barely two years after its launch, Shah’s firm, Dreamplug Technologies Pvt. Ltd, that operates under the online name Cred, has become one of India’s most valuable financial services startups. Last month, Cred, which facilitates credit card payments through its app, raised $81 million in its third round of funding at a valuation of $806 million from DST Global, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and others. That’s already twice the valuation at which Freecharge, Shah’s previous startup, was sold in what remains one of the biggest M&A deals in the startup ecosystem.