Form joint plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Gopal Rai urges to Centre

Citing a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said 69% of the air pollution in the national capital comes from outside and the rest 31% is from local sources
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Tuesday urged the Centre to immediately call a meeting of environment ministers of NCR states and experts to form a joint plan to fight air pollution amid a WHO report blaming poor air quality for millions of deaths each year across the globe.
Gopal Rai, Delhi environment minister, today wrote a letter to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting him to immediately call the meeting to fight against the air pollution in the national capital.
Citing a report by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the Delhi minister said 69% of the air pollution in the national capital comes from outside and the rest 31% is from local sources.
It is clear from the CSE report that all NCR states will have to work together to reduce air pollution in the national capital, the minister added.
Rai said he had on November 7, November 11 and December 3 urged the union minister Bhupender Yadav to call a meeting of NCR states. Once again, he is request him to immediately convene a meeting of environment ministers of NCR states and experts to form a joint plan to reduce the air pollution in the national capital
Earlier on Monday, Rai said the Delhi government is set to create a 14 point summer action plan in order to combat the raging air pollution the national capital goes through.
"We have decided to prepare a summer action like we have in winter to fight air pollution. Agencies concerned have been asked to prepare their respective plan by April 11," Rai said.
The plan is set to focus on open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming etc, the minister added.
Rai further said the number of good and moderate air quality days in the city has increased and poor air quality days reduced in the last four years on account of the anti-air pollution steps taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.
