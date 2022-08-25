Formal job creation surges in Q1, shows govt data3 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:01 PM IST
- New subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization grew by 40.05% year-on-year in the first quarter of the fiscal, and by 30.05% in June
Bengaluru: Formal job creation picked up sharply in the first quarter of the current fiscal led by economic recovery post the covid-19 pandemic, payroll data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday showed.