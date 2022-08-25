Bengaluru: Formal job creation picked up sharply in the first quarter of the current fiscal led by economic recovery post the covid-19 pandemic, payroll data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday showed.

New subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization grew by 40.05% in the first quarter of the fiscal compared to last year, and by 30.05% in June, indicating a significant pick up in the creation of fresh jobs.

Employees rejoining the formal workforce grew by 51% in the first quarter over the corresponding period last year and by 48.6% in June. Net employment generation comprising new subscribers and those re-joining workforce was up by 46% in the April-June period and by 39% in June.

Employee Provident Fund is applicable to establishments having more than 20 workers with a pay ceiling of ₹15,000 per month. The number of members subscribing to this scheme gives an idea of the level of employment in the formal sector.

The pick-up in employment can also be attributed to recovery in contact-intensive services like travel, tourism, etc after the receding of the covid-19 wave and withdrawal of lockdown conditions in several states. PMI services in the first quarter averaged 58.6 points in the first quarter of FY23 compared to 52.3 in the previous quarter and 47.2 during Q1 last year.

“The present report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level," said the ministry in the report. “The numbers of subscribers are from various sources and there are elements of overlap. Therefore, the estimates from various sources are not additive," it added.

The Indian economy grew in double digits in the first quarter of the current fiscal led by strong revival of the consumption, recovery of the services sector, and a low base of last year, according to economists, with forecasts ranging between 12% and 15%.

The new subscribers under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation grew by 45% in Q1 and 48% in June, also indicating an uptick in employment. ESIC is applicable to non-seasonal manufacturing establishments employing 10 or more workers with a wage ceiling of ₹21000 per month. It is essentially a social security scheme tailored to provide socio-economic protection to the workers in the organized sector and their dependents in contingencies. The number of subscribers of this scheme also gives an idea of the level of employment in the formal sector.

The percentage of subscribers under the National Pension Scheme fell by 0.4% in the first quarter ended June and by 25% in June compared to the corresponding periods last year. National Pension Scheme (NPS) is applicable to any citizen of India, whether resident or non-resident, individuals who are aged between 18 – 60 years.

The MoSPI report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the EPFO and PFRDA. It has been releasing such data on these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017. The numbers of subscribers are from various sources and there are elements of overlap.