Formal job creation surges in Q1, shows govt data

The new subscribers under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation grew by 45% in Q1 and 48% in June, also indicating an uptick in employment. ESIC is applicable to non-seasonal manufacturing establishments employing 10 or more workers with a wage ceiling of ₹21000 per month. It is essentially a social security scheme tailored to provide socio-economic protection to the workers in the organized sector and their dependents in contingencies. The number of subscribers of this scheme also gives an idea of the level of employment in the formal sector.