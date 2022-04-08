This development comes in the wake of CBI on Friday moved a revision petition in Rouse Avenue Court for an urgent stay on the ACMM court order which had asked for revoking the Look Out Circular issued against journalist and human rights activist Aakar Patel in connection with the violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), as per news agency ANI report. The magistrate court on Thursday had also ordered the director of CBI to apologise to Aakar Patel.