Former Assam CM and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passes away

New Delhi: Former Assam CM and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passed away in Guwahati, announced state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

84-year-old Gogoi had been admitted at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) since 2 November and was placed on mechanical ventilation after his condition deteriorated further today.

He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened due to a multi-organ failure.

On 25 October, who was undergoing treatment for post-Covid recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on 25 August.

The octogenerian Congress leader was being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.

The doctors attending on Gogoi were in constant touch with a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), led by Randip Guleria.

'Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of Gogoi and said his passing away marks the end of an era.

Gogoi's long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in the state, the president said.

"Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," Kovind tweeted.

He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state, he said in another tweet.

"His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters," the president said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deeply mourned death of Gogoi and said people will always remember his committed service and contributions to the state.

Earlier on Monday, Sonowal had flown from Dibrugarh to Guwahati to meet Gogoi.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal said, "I am flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programs midway to be on side of respected Tarun Gogoi da and his family as the former CM's health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery."

