Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies at 91

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies at 911 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Sorabjee began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay High Court
Senior Advocate and eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday at the age of 91 after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi.
Sorabjee began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay High Court and he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court in 1971.
"The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief," tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee's demise.+
