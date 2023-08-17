Former Bigg Boss contestant claims ISRO scientists not paid salary for 3 months, gets fact-checked by PIB1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Former Bigg Boss contestant claims ISRO scientists not paid for 3 months, fact-checked by PIB. Clarifies it was engineers, not scientists.
Former Bigg Boss contestant and political commentator Tehseen Poonawala recently claimed during a podcast that ISRO scientists have not been paid salaries for the last 3 months. Poonawala has now been fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government's nodal agency for disseminating information on print and electronic media.