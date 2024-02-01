Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant accuses 'friend' of rape, case registered in Delhi

The Delhi Police on January 31 registered a rape case after a former 'Big Boss' contestant and television actor accused her 'friend' of raping her in a south Delhi flat, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in the Deoli Road flat in 2023, the official added.

"We have registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Tigri police station against one person. No arrest has been made so far. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," a senior police officer said.

The actor gained popularity during her stint on the reality show 'Big Boss'. Apart from modelling, she has also worked in television serials.

The complaint says the accused invited the actor to his residence where he offered her food and drinks.

"She alleged that the accused gave her a spiked drink and then raped her," said sources aware of the probe.

The police have launched an inquiry and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

An official statement from the police is awaited.

With agency inputs.

