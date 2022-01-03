Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has tested positive for COVID-19, a key political aide said on Monday. Danish Rizwan, national spokesperson of the Hindustani Awam Morcha founded and headed by Manjhi, said the ex-chief minister was "safe" at his village in Gaya district.

"Manjhi had been unwell for some time. On Sunday, he got tested along with close family members and personal staff. Altogether 18 people have tested positive", said Rizwan.

Besides the 77-year-old leader, those testing positive for the infection include his wife Shanti Devi, daughter Pushpa Manjhi, daughter-in-law Dipa Manjhi and personal secretary Ganesh Pandit, said Rizwan. Dipa Manjhi is married to Santosh Suman, who is a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government.

The former chief minister is at his native village Mahkaar in Gaya district, which is the second most affected by the current spike after Patna. The septuagenarian represents the reserved Imamganj seat in the assembly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.