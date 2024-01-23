Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously
Socialist icon Karpoori Thakur was the pioneer in providing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with the benefit of reservation
Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur will be conferred with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. The socialist icon is well-known for his efforts to uplift the backward classes in Bihar. Karpoori Thakur was the pioneer in providing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with the benefit of reservation as he implemented the recommendations of the Mungeri Lal Commission during his tenure as Bihar CM from 1977 to 1979.
“His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," PM Modi added.
Karpoori Thakur's struggle for social justice
Born in the Samastipur district of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur became part of India's freedom struggle from a young age. During the Quit India Movement, he was jailed with other freedom fighters but kept struggling to push the Britishers out of the country.
Following his initial triumph in 1952, he consistently emerged victorious in every subsequent election due to his widespread appeal arising from his modest lifestyle and unwavering commitment to promoting social justice. Karpoori Thakur actively advocated for the rights of marginalized communities, including scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes. His commitment to social justice and inclusive development was a key aspect of his political ideology.
The announcement of the Bharat Ratna award for him comes ahead of his 100th birth anniversary on 24 January.
