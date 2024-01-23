Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur will be conferred with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. The socialist icon is well-known for his efforts to uplift the backward classes in Bihar. Karpoori Thakur was the pioneer in providing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with the benefit of reservation as he implemented the recommendations of the Mungeri Lal Commission during his tenure as Bihar CM from 1977 to 1979.

“The President has been pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Shri Karpoori Thakur (posthumously)," a one line release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

“His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," PM Modi added.

Karpoori Thakur's struggle for social justice

Born in the Samastipur district of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur became part of India's freedom struggle from a young age. During the Quit India Movement, he was jailed with other freedom fighters but kept struggling to push the Britishers out of the country.

Following his initial triumph in 1952, he consistently emerged victorious in every subsequent election due to his widespread appeal arising from his modest lifestyle and unwavering commitment to promoting social justice. Karpoori Thakur actively advocated for the rights of marginalized communities, including scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes. His commitment to social justice and inclusive development was a key aspect of his political ideology.

The announcement of the Bharat Ratna award for him comes ahead of his 100th birth anniversary on 24 January.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!