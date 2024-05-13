Active Stocks
Ex-Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies months after cancer diagnosis

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is no more among us, said Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha in a post on X.

Stating that this is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP organization family as well as countless workers like me, Sinha said, “He will always be remembered for his organization skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge on social political issues."

“May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," Sinha added.

Modi, 72, was listed by the BJP as one of its star campaigners for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

However, on April 3, Modi said he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago and had told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, he would not be participating in the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign.

“The demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi ji has left a sudden void in the BJP family. He will be remembered for his fight against corruption and ensuring an era of good governance in Bihar," said Kangana Ranaut in a post on X.

Published: 13 May 2024, 10:39 PM IST
