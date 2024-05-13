Ex-Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies months after cancer diagnosis
Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday.
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday.
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday.
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.