Patna: Former Bihar Education Minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA Mewalal Chaudhry died today morning due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Patna, news agency ANI reported.

The minister has been tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was going under treatment in Paras hospital where he succumbed to the infection. He passed away at 4 am today.

Bihar: Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former minister, passes away due to #COVID19 at a hospital in Patna.



Chaudhary, who was the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bihar's Tarapur constituency and was removed as the state Education minister on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Sunday has imposed night curfew in the state. The state government has also decided that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exams.

Moreover, the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year.

Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,24,117 on Sunday as 8,690 people tested positive for the infection, while 27 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,749, a health bulletin said. Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 2,290, followed by Gaya (753) and Saran (383), it said.

Patna also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at nine, followed by four in Bhagalpur. The state now has 44,700 active cases.

